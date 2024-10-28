'I stand by it,' Walz doubles down on Trump criticism in Manitowoc speech

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Gov. Tim Walz visits northeast Wisconsin for the second time in two weeks, asking union workers to vote for Kamala Harris.



The Republican parties of Manitowoc and Brown Counties did not reply to our request for comment in time for the publication of this story.

The Democratic vice presidential nominee doubles down on some harsh words for former President Donald Trump. I'm Pari Apostolakos at Austin Straubel International Airport where Tim Walz began his latest visit to northeast Wisconsin.

Gov. Tim Walz and his daughter could be seen getting off the Harris-Walz campaign plane before 9:30 a.m. in Green Bay and they immediately made their way to Manitowoc.

There, Marcos Alfaro, Secretary-Treasurer of the Wisconsin AFL-CIO labor union, introduced the Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee at the Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry.

Alfaro criticized former President Donald Trump's policies on manufacturing workers and labor unions.

"We make the most of what we have and what we are working with," Alfaro said to the crowd. "Donald Trump, on the other hand, doesn't understand this. He does not understand us. The only person he's ever cared about is himself."

When Walz took the stage, he slammed Trump for a decline in manufacturing jobs during his presidency. Blaming it in part on "mismanagement," of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walz also hailed the Biden administration as the "most pro-labor," in American history.

"Donald [Trump] and JD [Vance, his running mate] have a little bit different view on that," Walz said during his speech. "They know how to manufacture b*** s*** and they prove it every single day. That's what they know how to manufacture ... Donald Trump's a scab and that's what union workers know."

Walz doubled down on a criticism he previously made of Trump praising billionaire Elon Musk for firing union workers striking for better pay and working conditions.

"That's how he thinks about you," Walz said. "He thinks your jobs are a joke. That's why I called him a d** s*** and I stand by it. I stand by it."

The Wisconsin GOP sent us a statement in response to Walz's visit which reads in part "Try as he may, Tim Walz cannot explain away or distract voters from the last four years of high inflation, open borders, and conflict overseas," WisGOP Chairman Brian Schimming writes. "He and Kamala Harris have nothing to offer but a repeat of the failed Biden administration."

Walz boarded the plane again just a bit before noon to head to a campaign event in Waukesha.