'I feel loved,' small town rallying behind 4th grader after cancer diagnosis

A local 4th grader and his family receives a $10,000 donation and much more support from the community after a cancer diagnosis

The #Love4Lucas campaign helped raise money for the family and generate funds that would also be sent to the Ronald McDonald house.

Video shows a packed high school gymnasium in support for Lucas. Click here to access Lucas' GoFundMe Page.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Lucas Connor is a 4th grader, but Friday night he was valuable piece on Luxemburg-Casco High School's basketball team, as well as to a small town with his name worn across a sea of shirts.

"It really is heart warming and amazing," said Amber Connor, Lucas' mother.

Lucas was diagnosed during this past holiday season. Which his father, Mitch Connor, recalls as a time they'd never expect.

"Lucas wasn't feeling well for a few weeks leading up, took him to the doctor, diagnosed strep throat, antibiotics that was finishing up the day after thanksgiving," Mitch said. "Amber went up to go check on him and found him nonresponsive."

Soon after he was transported to a hospital in Madison.

"At that point it's either you feel sorry for yourself or you figure out how to get your kid better," Mitch said.

After just a few weeks later, Lucas entered remission.

He had lost 25 pounds since first being diagnosed, but throughout the journey, donations and other types of support poured in for Lucas all leading to a big moment during halftime of the boys varsity basketball game.

The family was handed a $10,000 check. Video shows a packed gym and the emotions of the family.

"The love that's be shown to us from people we know, people we are extremely close with, and mostly from people we've never met before, and that's what gets me emotional," Mitch said. "It's just the love this community, outside of this community, you know, people care. He smiles, he jokes around, he's happy. It took us five weeks to get him there but he's finally enjoying himself. Everyday we walk home and we sit down and we are a family of four — Nothing else matters."

Click here to access the family's GoFundMe page.