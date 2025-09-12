GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Packers fans traveling north on Interstate 41 for Thursday night's game faced significant delays due to ongoing construction, with some drivers reporting commutes that stretched an hour longer than usual.

I-41 construction creates lengthy delays for Packers fans traveling to Lambeau Field

The construction project along one of Wisconsin's major travel arteries has created a bottleneck for the traditional "Packers pilgrimage" that brings thousands of fans to Green Bay for home games. The entire I-41 expansion project is scheduled to conclude in 2030.

I timed the drive from Appleton to Green Bay during Thursday evening's rush hour, traveling through Kaukauna, Wrightstown, and De Pere before reaching the stadium area. The journey took just under 53 minutes — significantly longer than the typical drive time.

Drivers adjust expectations for game day travel

Robert Wojta, who was driving cross-country from St. Louis to visit family, encountered the delays unexpectedly while passing through the Fox Valley.

"Oh yes I did. All the way from Neenah to here [Appleton], just about. It was all stop and go," Wojta said.

Wojta had driven eight hours that day and wasn't initially aware of the Packers game.

"I wasn't expecting that at all. But, my cousin did tell me there was a Packers game tonight," Wojta said.

Illinois fans plan for extended travel times

Dean Senglaub, a Wisconsin native now living in Illinois, was making his regular trip north for the game but found this year's construction particularly challenging.

"Well, normally in good traffic, we can do it in about three hours, but today it looks like we're going to do it in four hours," said Senglaub, who was traveling from Loves Park, Illinois.

While he's experienced various travel challenges over the years, including weather-related delays, this construction project stands out.

"The construction is a little bit heavier than normal. There's been times that we've had snowstorms and other things, but this time the construction is catching us," Senglaub said.

Long-term project affects multiple seasons

With the I-41 expansion project not scheduled for full completion until 2030, Packers fans can expect similar delays for several more seasons. The multi-year timeline means travelers will need to continue planning for extended commute times during high-traffic events.

WisDOT offers online resources for travelers

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation was not available for comment today, but they are directing travelers to their website for an interactive map showing construction detours, delays, and alternative routes.

Fans planning to attend future games are advised to allow extra travel time and check current construction updates before departing, particularly given the project's extended timeline through 2030.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."