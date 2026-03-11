HSHS St. Vincent Children's Hospital to undergo $17.2M NICU renovation

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) is investing $17.2 million to renovate the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at HSHS St. Vincent Children's Hospital in Green Bay, according to a press release.

The NICU provides immediate, 24/7 care for infants born too early, with low birthweights, congenital birth defects or unanticipated difficulties that may happen during delivery.

"The NICU at St. Vincent Children's Hospital is staffed by some of the region's most experienced neonatologists, neonatal nurse practitioners, nurses and clinical teams," Bob Erickson, President and CEO of HSHS Wisconsin Market, said. "This project enhances the physical environment where exceptional care is already delivered, providing our most fragile patients and the families who love them with the comfort, space and privacy they need during some of the most difficult moments of their lives."

The renovation will introduce private and semi-private rooms designed to provide greater comfort and privacy, along with a calm, healing environment intended to promote rest and reduce stress for both infants and their families.

The project also includes optimized clinical work spaces designed to enable caregivers to deliver a high level of care while making sure families have space to remain close to their newborns.

"This renovation is a natural progression for the future of our children's hospital and demonstrative of our commitment to the care of kids in this region – even the littlest ones," Amy Bardon, Director of Nursing at St. Vincent Children's Hospital, said. "St. Vincent Children's Hospital and the planned NICU renovation meet a critical community need."

The St. Vincent Children's Hospital NICU is located within St. Vincent Hospital at 835 S. Van Buren St. in Green Bay.

Construction is expected to begin in fall 2026 and be complete approximately one year later. More information is available here.

The NICU renovation is part of HSHS' larger $270 million capital investment to revitalize St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay.

