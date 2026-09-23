HSHS St. Mary's breaks ground on new 6-story tower

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — HSHS St. Mary's Medical Center broke ground Wednesday on a new, six-story inpatient bed tower that is part of a $270 million capital investment to revitalize its Green Bay hospitals.

The groundbreaking and blessing ceremony were held Wednesday morning to mark the start of construction on the new tower that HSHS says will add more than 100 new patient rooms to St. Mary's Medical Center, expanding access to intermediate and intensive care for patients and families across Northeast Wisconsin.

The historic financial investment to upgrade St. Mary's and St. Vincent's in Green Bay was first announced last year. The group said at the time the renovations are expected to be complete within the next three to five years.