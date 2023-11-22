How you can support this 2-year-old CEO, BIPOC businesses this holiday season

Video shows where you might see a local Black and indigenous family business with a 2-year-old CEO



Studies show that Wisconsin ranks 4th worst when it comes to BIPOC businesses



ColorBold Business Association begins it's 3rd annual Shop BIPOC campaign to urge the community to shop at minority-owned businesses during the holiday season.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

During this season of giving, one organization rooted in supporting BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) businesses is once again launching a campaign for the community to get involved in making a big difference during the holidays.

Studies findthat Wisconsin sits at 4th worst when it comes to support for minority entrepreneurs. The study looks at factors such as funding numbers, minority unemployment, the amount of minority businesses and more.

"You are less than 5 people away from somebody knowing a bipoc business," Ramona Hallmon, ColorBold Business Association Board Chairwoman, said. "Let's be intentional and begin to shift and change the trajectory of even where our state sits when it comes to supporting businesses of color."

Hallmon said that is what the organization is all about and for this holiday season, it's bringing back it's BIPOC campaign for a third year.

Here's how you can participate:



Take a picture of the prodcut you are purchasing

Tag the businessowner

Tag ColorBold in the post

Include #ShopBIPOC

After posting, Hallmon said you will be automatically entered into a raffle for a $100 Visa gift card.

One of those owners is Debra Tucker who is the president of Queen Deja Boutique, an indigenous and black-owned business. Tucker, and her husband Larry Johnson, named the business after her two-year-old daughter Deja who is also the CEO.

"We got a little bit of everything for somebody," Tucker said. "We are just trying to set her up for success for the future and trying to pass something on to her because as minorities we don't get handed things down to us like that."

You can find the Queen Deja Boutique kiosk at Bay Park Square mall and you can find a full inventory on the company website.

Tucker said she is looking to connect with more indigenous and African vendors.

Johnson also has a business of his own and has written two books after being incarcerated for 25 years. Now they are both reaching beyond clothing.

"We also started a nonprofit organization where we go into prisons," Johnson said. "And we just try to help the guys that are in prison, (help them) understand that they can come home and be business owners and make it."

Johnson added more advice for aspiring entrepreneurs.

"I just want to get it out there like you can do it if you constantly bet on yourself," Johnson said. "That's my aim, that's her aim, our family's aim, our daughter's aim."

Hallmon said the vision is grow ColorBold worldwide and by starting at the local level, they are making sure BIPOC businesses in Northeast Wisconsin have a seat at the table of influential entrepreneurship.

