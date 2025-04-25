How Roh-jer Guh-dell ensures each name is pronounced right at the NFL Draft

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — As the NFL Draft approaches, one vital aspect that often takes center stage is the proper pronunciation of players' names—especially for Commissioner Roger Goodell.



For many athletes, having their names announced correctly is a significant moment in their careers. This year, Goodell will once again have assistance to ensure name pronunciations are spot on.

Lucy Popko, a broadcasting and media distribution manager for the NFL, plays a crucial role in this process.

Having worked with the league for four years, she has served as a pronunciation coach for three of those years.

Her job begins at the NFL Combine, she said, where she records each player's name. Later, she compiles an audio guide for Goodell to practice at his convenience.

Popko emphasizes the importance of respect when announcing players' names and works diligently to prepare the commissioner.

"The biggest thing we work on is just slowing it down and really trying to take it phonetically sometimes," she said.

Video shows an example of her unique technique was demonstrated when Popko provided a strategy for pronouncing Andrew Amouzou's last name, which has West African roots.

Looking ahead to this year's prospects, Popko noted that players like Tetairoa McMillan required extra practice to get his name right.

As the anticipation builds for the draft, it remains to be seen just how much Goodell has practiced these names.

In the fast-paced environment of the NFL Draft, accurate and respectful name pronunciation reflects not only the integrity of the league but also honors the athletes stepping into the professional spotlight.