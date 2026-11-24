GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The American Farm Bureau Federation says turkey prices are 10% higher than last year. Prices for turkey by the pound varies in Green Bay Area grocery stores.

The AFBF says the average price for turkey this year is $1.48 per pound, which is 10% higher than last year.

They say the increase is due to higher production costs for farmers and because many bird populations are recovering from a surge of avian flu over the past couple years.

More than just turkey, the AFBF says the entire Thanksgiving meal will cost roughly 6.3% more than last year.

For the chain grocery stores in the Green Bay Area, the base price for turkey ranges.

At Hy Vee, Tom Turkey is going for $2.99 per pound

At Festival Foods, turkey is going for $2.49 per pound.

At Target, turkey is going for 99 cents per pound.

And at Walmart, Turkey is 84 cents per pound.

Prices at some stores are dependent on deals and rewards.

At Healthy Way, an organic local grocery store with locations in near Green Bay and Sturgeon Bay, Turkeys are selling for $6.99 a pound.

“These are local, these are organic– they’re from Denmark, Wisconsin, which is really exciting," co-owner Caitlin Oleson says. "When you're in a store like this, these are literally your neighbors. It’s not just your neighbor's farms, it’s who they employ, and it’s really just like the broader ecosystem.... When you’re buying from like a multi-national brand, that money goes to where their headquarters are and it doesn’t have the same impact.”

Oleson says they see less and less people buy full turkeys.

“We’ve just noticed a little bit of a trend that post-COVID, big turkey dinners maybe weren’t as common, so we sell and have historically sold a lot of like turkey parts," she says.

Shopper, Bettina Schuster says she has noticed an increase in prices, but she's able to share the cost and the labor of the Thanksgiving meal with her family,

“I go to my aunts house, we’ve been doing the same thing for my whole life. Our whole family gets together, my grandma is still alive, she’s 95 so it’s just a really fun time for my mom, all of my aunts and my cousins, we can all get together." she says. "Everyone has been bringing the same thing for probably a long time.”