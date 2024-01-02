House divided becoming a house united: A Packers-Vikings couple's 'perfect' engagement

A Green Bay Packers fan and Minnesota Vikings fan got engaged in Minneapolis. Learn more about the moments leading up to the big question.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

On a weekend that featured one of the NFL's biggest rivalries, it also served to be even bigger for Wisconsinites Taylor Schauer and Michaela Kelly.

"Once the schedule was released, I knew this was the day and on New Year's Eve -- it was perfect," Taylor Schauer, a Green Bay Packers fan, said.

To Kelly's anticipated surprise, Schauer proposed to her on Saturday night in front of U.S. Bank Stadium.

"He took me to the ship last night because my dad was a huge vikings fan so he took me up here," Michaela Kelly, Taylor's now-fiancé, said. "We've been here before but I was not expecting it and I also was questioning why we were coming here yesterday even though we were coming here (Sunday) and then it happened and now we're engaged."

An engagement that not only brings Shauer and Kelly together but also both sides of the Packers-Vikings rivalry.

"I had to come to her home turf and propose to her here," Shauer said. "I couldn't do it at Lambeau Field so this was the best option for sure."

Schauer and Kelly are from Plymouth, Wis. and said rooting for opposite teams only brings them closer together.

"It's a rough Sunday two times a year," Schauer said.

Either way, the couple invites the rivalry into their relationship.

"It'll be fine, that's part of marriage," Kelly said.

Shauer and Kelly told me that one of the bigger challenges that they anticipate is when they have kids, they are going to have to decide whether to root for the green and gold or the purple and gold.