Hotel rooms filling up fast amid lingering power outages

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — After Tuesday's winter storm, a frustrated mother of four is searching for answers but remaining hopeful as she and many other make hotels their temporary homes.



The mother told me the house was too cold to stay in and food was going bad.

Many people have flocked to hotels since the winter storm knocked out power across the area.

Americ-Inn by Wyndham says both Green Bay locations are busier than Packers season.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"Even in adversity you're going to be fine, you gonna get through it, you just gotta be strong," Green Bay resident, Heather Schwartz, said.

Schwartz and her family left home after losing power Tuesday evening. She says home is just too cold and their food has gone bad.

"The 17 people in my neighborhood that didn't have power two days ago they still don't have power, the numbers don't change," Schwartz said.

Home, for now, is the Americ-Inn by Wyndham on Green Bay's east side. She says she'll likely be there until Saturday.

"Just to have the heat was incredible," Schwartz said.

Schwartz said she feels Wisconsin Public Service hasn't been quick enough with updates.

"I think it would be a little bit better, if there were more answers," Schwartz said.

WPS told me they're working, and 97% of people without power will have service back by Friday night.

The Americ-Inn on the city's west side says they were fully booked Wednesday and its been busier than Packers season.

They're not alone. The Onieda hotel says numbers are way up and they've offered discounts to seniors who live on the reservation and lost power.

"Our goal is just to keep everybody safe. Especially our elders, and make sure they're in a warm and comfortable place," Steve Ninham, Oneida Hotel general manager, said.

Through it all, Schwartz said it's all about having the right attitude.

"I got my children, they're healthy, they may not be the happiest, they're warm and they got food in their belly, so you always have to look at the positive," Schwartz said.

Demand at both Americ-Inn by Wyndham locations are still high. Out of the 149 rooms between the east and west locations, only 33 are available tonight as of 3 p.m. Thursday.