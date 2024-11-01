Homeless shelters open for season despite worker shortage

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Nov. 1 marks the first day of the shelter season for St. John's Ministries. We found out why the organization is calling on the community for more workers as they expect an increase in overnight guests.



Last year, women and men stayed at the men's shelters since staffing numbers were too low to open both facilities



Both shelters are seasonal last-resort shelters for adults



St. John's Ministries is calling on the community for more volunteers and paid workers in order to keep both facilities open

"It's a relief when Nov. 1 comes," Sarah Tomac, St. John's Ministries case manager, said.

In Downtown Green Bay, the St John's Ministries women's and men's shelters are seasonal last-resort shelters, only open for six months.

Tomac said they both opened Friday.

"Now when people us we can say, yes, we have shelter to offer you," Tomac said.

But a year ago, that wasn't the case.

"We had to delay the opening of the women's shelter last year due solely to our staffing shortages," St. John's Ministries executive director Jesse Brunette said.

He said last year men and women stayed at the men's shelter on Nov. 1 before having just enough staff to open the women's shelter in December.

"The later in the year we go, the colder it gets, so the demand for our services will be higher in those cold weather months," Brunette said.

Both shelters have opened on time, but there's still a shortage of workers and they expect more guests as people experiencing unsheltered homelessness in Brown County rose 44% this year compared to last, according to the Brown County Homeless and Housing Coalition.

"We went from a little more than 600 people two years ago to over 660 last year," Brunette said. "So if you follow that trend line up, we could be sheltering 700 people during the season."

Now the organization calls on the community to volunteer or apply to pick up a shift while addressing misconceptions about working with those who are homeless.

"If we can just treat people with dignity and humanity and get in here, serve a meal or donate an item, come take a tour, those are all great ways to engage with St. John's Ministries," Brunette said.

Staff members say they are accepting applications for positions such as evening security and overnight staff.

The shelter season will end April 1.