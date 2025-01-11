Historic Day Street Mill listed for sale by Georgia-Pacific

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The historic Day Street Mill, a Green Bay landmark with over a century of history, is officially up for sale.



Georgia-Pacific has listed Green Bay’s historic Day Street Mill and its surrounding 50 acres for sale, with Colliers Wisconsin managing the process

The mill, which operated for 122 years before closing in 2023, played a key role in Green Bay’s legacy as the “toilet paper capital of the world"

The City of Green Bay is considering rezoning the property for commercial and residential development to preserve its historical significance

Georgia-Pacific confirmed the property, along with 50 surrounding acres, was listed on December 12, and the company is actively working with Colliers Wisconsin, a third-party real estate broker, to manage the sale.

“We have received significant interest in the Day Street property from various companies and organizations and have begun exploring the process of selling the property,” Georgia-Pacific's Chris Brennan shared in a statement.

The mill, which ceased operations in 2023 after 122 years, played a pivotal role in establishing Green Bay as a hub for the paper industry. To understand its significance, I spoke with Ali Smurawa, an education specialist at the Neville Public Museum.

“Northern Tissue Company actually says they made the first ‘splinter-free’ toilet paper right here in Green Bay, actually at that mill, the Day Street Mill,” Smurawa said.

Smurawa also highlighted Green Bay’s deep connection to the paper industry.

“Paper making has changed a lot over time, and Green Bay is actually known as the toilet paper capital of the world. I know a lot of people hear Green Bay and think ‘Green Bay Packers,’ but I always say ‘toilet paper capital of the world,’” she added.

As the sale process continues, the City of Green Bay is considering rezoning the property for commercial and residential development, aiming to preserve this piece of local history.

City officials are set to meet on Monday, January 13, at 6 p.m. at City Hall to discuss further options for the mill’s future.