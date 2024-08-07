'He's a fighter,' Former Packers QB recovering after given slim chance to live

GREEN BAY (NBC26 — Five percent — those were the odds a former Green Bay Packers quarterback had to live just a few weeks ago. He needs the community's support, but Don Horn is now on the road to recovery



Video shows Ryan Horn, son of Don Horn, sitting down with me to share his father's recovery story.

Don Horn was a 1st round pick for the Packers in the 1967 NFL Draft and mainly played backup to Bart Starr.

After serious medical complications, doctor gave Horn a 5% chance to live.

The family launched a GoFundMe as additional in-home care is needed.

"When I think of hero I think of my dad," said Ryan Horn, Don Horn's son.

Don Horn, his son Ryan, and the rest of his family live in Denver, but thanks to his dad, he says the green and gold still runs deep.

"Having him as a former Packer, a former Bronco, that's just a plus," Ryan said.

Don Horn was a first round pick for the Lombardi-led Packers in the 1967 NFL Draft.

He would go on to play four seasons in Green Bay, one under Vince Lombardi.

Just as fans cheered him and his teammates on during game time, he's now calling for a different kind of support.

"He was discharged last week after about six weeks in the hospital," Ryan said. "It's an uphill battle, but like he says it's good to be home."

After back surgery in June, Don was rushed back to the hospital weeks later after going into septic shock.

After tests and an emergency surgery, Ryan says doctors gave his father a 5% chance to live.

"He's a fighter and if you give him a 1% chance, we'll take it and run with it," Ryan said.

Don defied the odds and returned home where he continues to receive intense treatment.

Due to his current health condition, he was unable to speak with me.

"I'm totally blessed to be able to have a second chance with him," Ryan said.

Ryan says even with health insurance, the family can't cover all Don's medical expenses, including in-home care.

The family launched a GoFundMe with a goal of $40,000.

On it, Don writes the following:

"I deeply appreciate all the prayers, support, and well-wishes that have gotten me this far ... Your generosity will ensure that I receive the necessary support to fully recover and rebuild my life."

"I'll take the 5% any time because with God anything's possible," Ryan said. "1%, 5%, until it's over, it's not over."

Ryan says the recovery process is slow but still very steady.

For more information on the GoFundMe click here.

You can access other ways to support, by clicking here.