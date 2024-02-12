Help for the Homeless drive kicks off; donation sites all across the region

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — For more than 30 years, an annual donation drive has been collecting hygiene products to give to those experiencing homelessness

Festival Foods, Walgreens and other businesses and banks have donation boxes where people can drop off items to be given to those in need

Monetary donations are also being accepted

The drive lasts until March 3

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Sunday kicks off the 32nd year of the Help for the Homeless drive. Here's how organizers say you can get involved in giving back.

Donation boxes are set up at places like Festival Foods, Walgreens, banks and churches across Northeast Wisconsin. Things like deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes and soap are all being accepted throughout the drive. It is being put on by The Family Radio Network, a nonprofit which provides Christian programming, music and community outreach.

John Nieman is the chair for Winnebago County's Help for the Homeless drive.

"We're trying to bring dignity and respect back to our people for all people. So, having clean clothes and having a toothbrush and having deodorant, you know, it's something we take for granted sometimes. But, you think about those people in need and those families in need, every little bit helps."

He says there are 80 donation boxes in Winnebago County alone.

