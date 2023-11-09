Helicopter lands at middle school for Veterans Day celebration

Video shows a Black Hawk helicopter landing at Shawano Community Middle School for the school's annual Veterans Day celebration.



Shawano Community Middle School hosted its annual Veterans Day celebration featuring Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez giving remarks



The celebration included a breakfast for veterans, student performances, food for veterans from Primal Eats, a reflection ceremony and more.

Shawano Community Middle school was home to a community-wide celebration in time veterans day which is Saturday.

"If you served in or during the Vietnam War would you please stand," retired Colonel, Richard Kucksdorf, said

A gymnasium packed people from the Shawano area, as well as students of all ages gathered to honor the veterans.

The annual event consisted of a recognition ceremony and a big surprise later on for everyone to enjoy.

"We're here today specifically for Veterans Day," Kucksdorf said.

The day-long celebration started with a veterans breakfast and then a ceremony which featured Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez.

"We owe our veterans a tremendous debt of gratitude that can never be repaid," Lt. Gov. Rodriguez said.

Lt. Gov. Rodriguez talked about how her father was a veteran and how that impacted her goals to provide resources for veterans throughout Wisconsin.

"Governor Evers and I are committed to making sure each one of them has access to the resources that they need, whether that's mental health, employment, housing," Lt. Gov. Rodriguez said. "These challenges far too often get in the way of our veterans living their best and fullest lives."

After the ceremony, students enjoyed a surprise from the sky.

"We're like the only school with a helicopter landing and I'm really glad to be part of this experience and see all this and what we put together here in Shawano High School," junior, Ella Stuber, said.

"My uncle served and my grandfather served in World War II," Shawano Community Middle School Principal, William Traber, said.

He shared what the celebration means to him.

"It's just time to reflect and to appreciate some of the freedoms we do have here in this great country and to honor those that served." Traber said. "Just because you didn't have a family member that served does not mean that you cannot honor those that have served."

Principal Traber said this is the second year a helicopter has been included and hopes it will become part of the tradition for years to come.