GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Green Bay started its holiday celebrations in style on Saturday morning, with its 42nd Annual Green Bay Holiday Parade, attended by thousands of neighbors.

"It's cool," Green Bay neighbor Alyssa Larson.

"It's an awesome event for the community to get everybody outside, and it's a great start to the holiday season," Suamico neighbor Barb Rahmlow added.

This year's parade, along with a one-mile Run Run Rudolph fun run beforehand, featured a theme called "A Tropical Holiday in Green Bay." 60-degree weather on Saturday helped set the scene.

WATCH MIHIR SINHASAN'S FULL BROADCAST STORY:

Green Bay kicks off festive season with 42nd annual holiday parade

"It's going to be the warmest Green Bay Holiday Parade on record," said NBC 26 chief meteorologist Cameron Moreland, who was one of the event's emcees.

That is something that neighbors and businesses welcomed.

"We don't want it too warm for the reindeer, because they don't take the heat as well as the cold," said Santa's Crew co-owner Sara Pinchart, who walked in the parade alongside two reindeer named Blitzen and Prancer. "I think it's a perfect day for everybody."

"My brother moved away to South Carolina, and I screenshot the weather that we're having today," Rahmlow said. "I said 'can you believe it? This our holiday parade weather.' Usually, we're freezing."

While Saturday morning was about the floats, they say they are also preparing for the holidays ahead.

"I'm hosting Thanksgiving," Rahmlow said. "I already have my turkey. (I) took it out of the freezer yesterday."

"We have a lot of traveling going on," Pinchart said.

For Larson and Rahmlow, who have been coming to the parade for years, the event not just welcomes the holiday season. They say it's a tradition that connects them to their community.

"I think it's just a good time to start recognizing what you're grateful for and what the holiday season is really about," Larson said.

"There's a lot to look forward to," Rahmlow added. "(There's) a lot of fun times gathering with family and friends."

Here is a schedule of when recordings of Saturday's 42nd Annual Green Bay Holiday Parade will air:

