Hands-Off Green Bay protesters speak out against Trump policies

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — In Green Bay and across the nation, protesters gathered for National Hands-Off Day, voicing their concerns over Trump administration policies.



"I’m worried about our country" Marybeth Wendt said.

Protesters like Marybeth Wendt gathered at Leicht Memorial Park in Green Bay

"To let people know that what is happening is wrong, and let my voice be heard" Wendt said.

In response to the Trump administration's actions, which they say aim to reduce resources for America.

The speakers at the event touched on topics like cutting Medicaid and Medicare, education, and addressing local politicians such as Representative Tony Wied.

Wied's office shared a statement:

"Indivisible and other dark money, far-left activist organizations do not represent the interests of my constituents. In addition to our recent tele-town hall, which reached tens of thousands of constituents, my office answers hundreds of calls daily to listen to people’s opinions and assist them with their needs. Since the beginning of the year, my office has been able to resolve hundreds of complex constituent cases and has responded to tens of thousands of inquiries. I am committed to working every day with the best interests of Wisconsin’s 8th District in mind, and I will always encourage the people of Northeast Wisconsin to contact my office and voice their opinions so I am able to best represent them."

Sharon Erdman attended the rally.

"We are here because we love justice and we love our country" Erdman said.

To express her concerns about current political actions.

"The disregard for law, rules, people, everything just stems from that" Erdman said.

Across the country, more than 1,200 rallies were planned for Saturday.

Dale Anderson attended the event with his grandson.

"I wanted to show America in action" Anderson said.

Anderson says the issues of today, remind him of his own experiences back then.

"In my day, it was the Vietnam War. There was a lot of craziness going on with that" Anderson said.

Though organizers are unsure if there will be another National Hands-Off Day, they hope to continue organizing similar events individually, continuing to make their voices heard."