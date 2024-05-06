Guns at schools: GBAPS warns families of fake guns, consequences if found using one

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Days after a deadly shooting happened at Mt. Horeb Middle School, Green Bay Area Pubic Schools sends a warning about toy guns.



The reminder was sent Monday morning detailing how toy guns could be confused as real guns which could lead to traumatic experiences for students and families.



Safety and Security manager, Chris Collar, said that there have been situations where people have used Orbeez guns (fake, toy guns) in parks near schools



Anyone found using a fake gun on school property will face similar consequences as if they had a real firearm, Collar said.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

On Monday, Green Bay Area Public School Safety and Security manager, Chris Collar, explained the reasoning behind reminding students and their families about toy guns.

Collar said there have been instances with people playing with these guns in parks near schools, which he says could have those guns end up inside of schools.

Collar said those fake guns can resemble a real one which could initiate a lockdown.

The district sent the following statement to families:

"Dear GBAPS Families:



As a school district we continue to experience secondary students, as well as students from other school districts, using toy guns on school property, specifically Orbeez guns. An Orbeez gun uses water pellets that have potential risks due to accidental hits to vital body parts such as the face, especially the eyes or ears.



Besides potential injuries caused by Orbeez guns, we are aware that some students have painted their Orbeez guns, which results in the gun having the appearance of a lethal weapon. This creates great concern as this could solicit an unintended law enforcement response, one which could be fatal. With the recent active shooter incident at Mt. Horeb, the school district and law enforcement remain vigilant in our efforts to provide a safe learning environment for students and staff.



Possession and/or use of a toy weapon will be addressed in accordance with Board policy. Discipline, including up to expulsion, may be warranted if possession and/or use of a toy weapon results in disruption to student learning.



With only five weeks of school remaining, it is important that students are at school engaged and learning. We encourage you to speak with your child about keeping their toy weapons at home and not bringing them to school campuses.



In partnership,

Green Bay Area Public Schools" Green Bay Area Public School District

These reminders come days after a deadly shooing a Mt. Horeb Middle Schoolwhere a 14-year-old was killed by police after pointing a pellet rifle at police before being shot.

Collar said no guns have been found inside of schools and that this situation has been addressed in the past.

"If there's people running around playing with toy guns or they don't look like toy guns or they mistake them for a real gun, that can set off things in our building, securing our buildings, locking them down," Collar said. "It can create some trauma, not only for our students but for our families and their parents," Collar said.

Collar says anyone with an Orbeez gun will face the same disciplinary consequences as a regular gun — anywhere from suspension to expulsion from schools.