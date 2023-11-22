Group rallies for redistricting maps lawsuit in downtown Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition and supporters rallied to draw attention to the redistricting lawsuit at the Brown County Courthouse on Tuesday.

Organizers said the rally was to make sure the community knows the importance of this Supreme Court case, and the potential of fair maps coming to Wisconsin.

Representative Kristina Shelton, a Democrat, said gerrymandered districts prevent equal representation in Madison.

"If we can't vote elected officials out at the ballot box, then how can we force them to compromise and work across the aisle, and really represent the will of the people?," Shelton said. "We can't do that, right?

Student activist Henry Pahlow said gerrymandered districts prevent young people and others from making their voices heard in state government.

"I believe that fair maps is not a political issue," Pahlow said. "It is an issue of democracy. And the values of democracy say that people should choose their representatives, not the other way around."

Similar rallies were held in Madison, Milwaukee, and Eau Claire.

The Fair Maps Coalition is calling for district lines to be redrawn by March 2024.