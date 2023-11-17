Green Bay's "Shark Tank?" Pitch contest aims to bring Green Bay to the national level

Video shows The Cannery turning into the home of the fourth annual Audible Pitch Contest Thursday evening.



Seven entrepreneurs pitched their businesses in front of a panel of judges. First and second place winners were announced afterwards.



One coordinator believes the competition will propel Green Bay's business setting to the national level.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The fourth annual pitch contest took place in The Cannery Thursday evening.

Each presenter is given four minutes to pitch their business in front of panel of judges who then score the businesses based on a variety of categories. They include feasibility and uniqueness.

Greater Green Bay Chamber of Commerce Director of Entrepreneurship Ron Franklin helped create the contest. He spoke prior to the event on what year four would bring.

"I truly believe this year's applicant pool, and those that are pitching are some of the strongest we've had," Franklin said. "I think in the next ten years you'll start to see Green Bay put on the national map for entrepreneurship."

Seven businesses took part. A winner was crowned after the presentations.

Christian Timm placed first with his Smart Well business. It focuses on turning ground water pumps into a smart pump using artificial intelligence.

"When you prepare and focus and prepare, when you get into the moment, you're just focused and the time goes by before you know it," Timm said.

He also gave advice to the next generation of entrepreneurs.

"Figure out what that need is. What you do has to be a real need for the people," Timm said.

The pitch contest is one of many events part of the chamber’s startup week. The last event with be a Women in Tech event Friday morning.