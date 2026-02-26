Green Bay's former fire chief to receive pay, benefits through July despite resignation

GREEN BAY — Green Bay's former fire chief will continue to receive his salary and health insurance through the end of July, even though he no longer works for the city.

A resignation agreement obtained through a public records request reveals that Matthew Knott will be paid his regular salary through July and will keep his health insurance as part of the deal. Knott will also be paid $17,699 for accrued vacation, according to the document.

The agreement also includes a provision in which both Knott and the city agreed not to discuss the matter publicly.

Knott resigned on Feb. 15, saying publicly that he wanted to spend more time with his family.

Attempts to reach Knott were unsuccessful.

