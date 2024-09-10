Green Bay, White House official welcomes City East Center and its housing impact

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The City East Center arrives. Community leaders and even a White House official welcome the new property.



"This is about more than housing," Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich said.

It's a project that's been years in the making.

"This is a great example of what happens when good people come together with a good project but we need thousands more of these developments all across the state of Wisconsin," Genrich said.

Tuesday marks the grand opening of the City East Center on E Walnut St. which offers 43 units of affordable housing.

It will also be the permanent home of Brown County United Way.

"We are here to unite people, resources and ideas, to co-create community solutions that strengthen every person in Brown County," Robyn Davis, President and CEO of Brown County United Way, said.

She said the project allows the organization and it's members to address a variety of community needs including housing, health and education.

"There's nothing Americans can't accomplish when we work together," Robert Gordon is the White House deputy assistant to the president for economic mobility.

He says more developments like the City East Center are needed in addressing housing need statewide.

"We have a housing gap, you have a housing gap in Green Bay as the mayor talked about," Gordon said. "The way to close that gap is to build more and we are building."

