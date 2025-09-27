Green Bay Walk to End Alzheimer's raises more than $260,000 with community support

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — More than 1,000 participants from across northeastern Wisconsin gathered for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's in Green Bay, raising more than $260,000 to support families affected by the disease and fund critical research, according to the Alzheimer's Association.

The event, described as the world's largest gathering to end Alzheimer's, brought together community members united in their determination to fight the disease that affects millions of Americans.

Community response exceeds expectations

Dave Grams, executive director of the Alzheimer's Association Wisconsin Chapter, praised the community's overwhelming support.

"This year's Walk to End Alzheimer's in Green Bay was nothing short of extraordinary. To see hundreds of people come together, each with their own story and their own reason to walk, was incredibly moving. The joy, the energy, and the determination of this community give us strength and bring us closer to the day when we end Alzheimer's for good. I am so grateful to every walker, volunteer, and supporter who made this celebration of hope and progress possible," Grams said.

Funds support local families and research

Organizers of the walk say the money they raised will directly support families across the Brown County area with education, care and support services, advocacy efforts and the Alzheimer's Association's 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900, according to the organization.

Alzheimer's impact in Wisconsin

According to the Alzheimer's Association, the disease affects significant numbers of Wisconsin residents. More than 110,000 people are living with Alzheimer's statewide, with tens of thousands of caregivers supporting them daily. In Brown County alone, over 5,406 residents age 65 and older are living with dementia.

The association reports that nationally, more than 7 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer's, one of the nation's leading causes of death. Over 11 million family members and friends provide unpaid care for those affected.

Continued fundraising opportunities

The Alzheimer's Association encourages continued support, as donations can still be made to the Walk to End Alzheimer's through Dec. 31 at act.alz.org/greenbay.