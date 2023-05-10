Watch Now
Green Bay Southwest High School teacher receives Outstanding History Teacher award

Posted at 2:18 PM, May 10, 2023
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Southwest High School social studies teacher Jason Krings has received a Wisconsin Outstanding Teacher of American History award.

Krings shared the above photo with us of him receiving the honor this past weekend during a conference at the KI Convention Center.

However, Krings tells us he fell short of winning the national award.

We first reported in March that a non-profit, the Wisconsin Society Daughters of the American Revolution, announced Krings as the winner at the state level.

The school has said Krings was chosen for his teaching excellence.

Krings has said his teaching style is about telling stories in history while injecting a little bit of humor.

His students have said Krings is very supportive of them.

