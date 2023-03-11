Green Bay Southwest High School teacher earns award for Outstanding History Teacher

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A Green Bay teacher is being recognized for what he's doing in the classroom.

"You know, be a little serious, be a little funny," said Jason Krings, a Southwest High School social studies teacher.

But for Krings, he says it's about telling stories in history.

"We always try to bring a connection to the present," Krings said.

From the start of class to the end, Krings keeps his students engaged in the discussion.

"We spend so much time reading, and going through documents," Krings said. "But getting them into groups, getting them into little activities, asking lots of questions, showing video clips and songs, and injecting humor seems to make it come a little bit more alive, I think."

His students say Krings is very supportive of them, too.

"He's a very good teacher," Louis Fitzgerald said. "He really was the first teacher I ever had that I say I'm very close to."

"I never have to worry that I am going to struggle because I know that he has my back," Bailey Fuentes said.

A non-profit, the Wisconsin Society Daughters of the American Revolution, recently awarded Krings for Outstanding Teacher of American History.

The school says he was chosen for his teaching excellence.

"Really humbling, really proud," Krings said. "But it's a testament to the kids."

Krings even has his students recite the U.S. presidents in order.

"Last night, we were at this academic team competition with seniors and juniors, and they're all reciting the presidents," Krings said.

And that proves to Krings that his students do learn from him.

"They're good people to be surrounded with every day," Krings said.

Krings says he will be recognized for his award at a conference in Green Bay in May. He says he is also a national finalist, and will find out about that contest in the summer.