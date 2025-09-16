Green Bay schools seek community input on security upgrades after gun found in student backpack

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The Green Bay School District is asking for community input on security improvements after a gun was discovered in a student's backpack last week.

Starting Monday, Green Bay School District students will be required to bring their school supplies in clear bags as part of a new policy implemented following the incident.

The discussions began after a student got into a fight during school, and authorities searched his backpack afterward, discovering the weapon. The student has been arrested.

"It shouldn't have to raise to the level of a student or faculty member being injured to ask our community to come together and help us problem solve," said Vicki Bayer, Green Bay Area superintendent.

Around 400 parents, students and community leaders participated in discussions at Preble High School Monday night to explore additional security measures.

Many students expressed opposition to the new clear bag requirement, citing privacy concerns.

"It's a privacy breach, I feel seen through. I feel like people can just see anything in my bag, sometimes I have money, theft is a problem, I don't want those things to be seen," said Amani Paul, a Preble High School junior.

Paul started a petition against the clear bag policy and said many students would prefer the district implement metal detectors instead.

"Students don't like this, they feel it's a temporary solution to a bigger problem," Paul said.

Ideas discussed at the community meeting included metal detectors, metal wands, expanded mental health resources and stronger enforcement of current rules.

Bayer said the goal is to send a clear message about school safety.

"There's a lot of tension in the world today. Students react to that, and we need to, as community come together and decide how do we address this to prevent it from creeping into our schools in the first place," Bayer said.

Responses from the community discussion will be shared with the Green Bay Board of Education on October 13. The board will then decide how to move forward with additional security measures.