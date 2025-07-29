GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The Green Bay Board of Education is taking the next step toward hiring their next superintendent, which will be their third in the last five years.

On Monday, the board discussed various methods of finding their next superintendent and decided to move forward with a nationwide search process.

Watch Kyle Langellier's full broadcast story here:

Green Bay school board moves forward with superintendent search

"This is the most important thing the board is going to do over this next year, and actually in their term," said James Lyerly, president of the Board of Education.

The two most favored paths forward were using the Wisconsin Association of School Boards or a broader RFP (Request for Proposal), which is a nationwide search that gathers information from various hiring firms.

"A lot of people would like something different, a focus on local people or people who work in our district," said Laura McCoy.

The board used an RFP process in both 2020 and 2022, which ultimately cost over $33,000 and over $38,000, respectively, once a firm was found. On Monday, they decided to go through the same process again.

"I went into that process valuable the network and ability to do a nationwide scope," said Lyerly.

Lyerly says this time is different.

"I'm going into this search valuing control and transparency and having the board make all of the decisions and not having firm direct us, but having a firm partner with us," said Lyerly.

The firm is expected to be picked by September and then develop, with input from the community, a listing tailored to Green Bay's needs.

"Green Bay is a leader... We are one of the biggest school districts in the state and we're leaders. And I want a superintendent who understands that," said McCoy.

The application is expected to be listed in December and closed in January. The absolute deadline to hire the next superintendent is set for next April, before the current board changes any seats. After the candidate is hired in the spring, they'll start in July.

