Green Bay responds to bumpy snow covered road complaints

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The blizzard may be over, but there is still a lot of snow hanging around, making streets rough to navigate.

"Basically eat, sleep, plow, repeat," Chris Pirlot, Green Bay Operations Division Director, said.

Pirlot said crews are making progress, but he warns the busiest roads could still take days to fully clear.

"This morning we started scraping on the high volume streets like the one behind us, because we want to regain our pavement," Pirlot said.

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Green Bay plow crews work to clear snow-covered streets and rough roads following the blizzard.

Pirlot described the rough conditions on the roads.

"I call it snow pot holes because, it's not actual pot holes in the pavement but it sure isn't smooth snow," Pirlot said.

The rough ride has not gone unnoticed by neighbors Matt Wickersham and Alyssa Brown, who live on a street still covered in snowpack.

"We were actually talking about that earlier today, they're just kinda bumpy," Wickersham and Brown said.

Plow priority starts with the main arteries of the city, which are the busiest roads. This is followed by residential streets, then pedestrian crossings, and finally city-owned sidewalks.

"By the end of the week, we're gonna see most or all of our busy streets like the one behind me look like this or better — where it's all dry or all wet but you're going to see pavement," Pirlot said.

Green Bay officials said they are still working hard, but it is going to take more time. Crews may not be able to get to residential streets until next week.