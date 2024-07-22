Green Bay Republican, Democratic leaders respond to Biden leaving race

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Republican and Democratic leaders in Brown County are sharing how they believe President Joe Biden's exit from the presidential race and his endorsement for Vice President Kamala Harris impact the 2024 election.



Republican Party of Brown County Chair Doug Reich says President Biden's decision came as no surprise.

Christy Welch, Democratic Party of Brown County Chair, said it was a smart move for Biden to step down.

Welch said endorsing VP Kamala Harris is "invigorating" for voters and other candidates within the party.

Reich said the 2024 election is still going to be close and encourages everyone to vote.

"This will totally change the narrative," said Christy Welch, the chair of the Brown County Democratic Party.

Welch says President Biden dropping out of the race was a smart move.

"It's been really invigorating to volunteers, voters and candidates," Welch said. "It's a good development."

Welch is also running for State Assembly District 88, and she's a delegate for the Democratic National Convention.

She says she supports President Biden's decision to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris.

"There are a whole slew of reasons why it makes sense for Kamala to be the next choice," Welch said. "She is super accomplished, capable, and will do a great job."

Meanwhile, on the Republican side, Brown County Republican Party Chair Doug Reich says the announcement of Biden stepping down came as no surprise.

Reich had this to say about the President's endorsement of Vice President Harris.

"I don't think it changes much, I think it's the same administration essentially that's running," Reich said.

Reich said even with the up-hill climb Democrats face, he's not getting too overconfident about what could happen in November.

"We should never take that for granted, I think these elections are going to be close and we need everyone to vote," Reich said. "It's critical so we're going to keep doing everything we can to ensure that outcome."

Welch said the plan is to unify around one candidate and know who to vote for as the Democratic nominee going into the convention in Chicago.