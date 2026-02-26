Green Bay representative pushes to raise Wisconsin's minimum wage to $20 an hour

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Green Bay Representative Amaad Rivera-Wagner (D) has introduced a bill that would raise Wisconsin's minimum wage to $20 an hour.

Wisconsin's minimum wage has remained $7.25 an hour since 2009.

The minimum wage for tipped workers in Wisconsin is $2.33.

The introduced legislation would raise the minimum wage immediately to $15 an hour and gradually raise it to $20 an hour by 2030.

The bill would also raise the tipped minimum wage to $7.50.

