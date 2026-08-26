Green Bay remembers Dolly Parton after her death at 80

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Dolly Parton, the iconic country singer and actress, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, at the age of 80.

Parton performed in the Green Bay area multiple times throughout her legendary career, leaving a lasting impression on those who worked with her.

Parton performed at the Resch Center in 2004 and 2008. Terry Charles with PMI Entertainment, which manages the Resch Center, said he was able to meet Parton in her dressing room when she performed there. He recalled her charisma and extremely high heels.

"Just an awesome, awesome lady," Charles said.

"Both great shows, great response, just a super performer," Charles said.

"It was awesome. Everything that you see or have seen about Dolly- bubbly and joyful, that was her. Just such a happy person, she was grateful to be in Green Bay, she thanked us for having her in our building. She just made you feel comfortable, such a joyous person. And gosh, such a big loss," Charles said.

Parton also performed in the area in 1977 at the Brown County Veterans Memorial Arena in Ashwaubenon, which was torn down in 2019.

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