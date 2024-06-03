Green Bay Pride flag block party draws largest crowd yet

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The Pride flag flies high at City Hall for the third straight year.



Video shows a packed street on Jefferson St. for the 3rd annual Pride Flag raising ceremony

City officials say Monday's celebration was the city's largest.

Mayor Eric Genrich officially announced June 2024 as Pride Month in the city.

It was a block party on Jefferson St. on Monday.

The outside of city hall packed with people celebrating the start of Pride Month.

The mayor's office says this year's flag raising drew it's largest crowd to date.

Many local organizations were stationed at tables along with a variety of food trucks.

Mayor Genrich says the event builds inclusivity in Green Bay.

Inclusivity efforts are also measured by the Human Rights Campaign's Municipal Equality Index. That number rates cities on the inclusivity of laws and services regarding the LGBTQ community.

When mayor Genrich first got to office, he says that number was a rating of 24 out of 100. Now the city has an index number of 96.

"It's really important to me, as I said in my remarks, to spread the message that we are an open and inclusive community that leads with love and appreciation for our fellow neighbors and friends," Genrich said. "This is just a public demonstration of that effort."

Mayor Genrich said continued discussion overbanning conversion therapy is one of many ways to help the city achieve an index score of 100.