Green Bay pop-up dog park: donations still needed

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — On Broadway, Inc. still needs your help with donations to start a new mobile dog park in Green Bay's Broadway District.

Nearly $2,000 had been raised when we first reported about the park last month.

Currently, On Broadway Marketing Director Brooke Hafs tells us the non-profit organization has funded $2,200. On Broadway needs about another $13,000 to open the pop-up dog park.

If you'd like to donate to the project, click here.

Whitney Park is currently the only dedicated dog park in Green Bay.