Green Bay polling places lose power Tuesday, ballot count unaffected

On election day I wanted to hear why people took the time to come out to the polls. I'm Pari Apostolakos in Green Bay where Tuesday morning some voters were, literally, in the dark.

Polling places like Saint Paul's United Methodist Church and Saint Jude's Catholic Church lost power for more than an hour Tuesday morning. But chief election inspectors say voting went on uninterrupted.

"Our machine that you put the ballots in [has] a battery backup," Dawn Smith, Green Bay ward 37 chief inspector, said. "So we never lost power on our machine."

Chief inspectors say every ballot was counted.

"The turnout has been marvelous I did not expect this many people," Mary Jane Volm, Green Bay ward 39 chief inspector, said. "It's been very steady and it's actually more like a presidential."

Meanwhile, in Suamico, there was steady foot traffic at the Reforestation Camp polling place. I asked people there why they wanted to vote.

"I think voter ID should be a requirement for voting anywhere," Ken Juza said.

"Although I am pro-choice, there's a lot bigger things that are on the line right now than just that," Lashawna Paremski said. "If somebody does commit a felony and hurts a child, they should not be back out on the streets."

"I'm here to support the agenda of Donald Trump and after all the abuse and fraud that we've seen so far I can't just sit home and allow that information to be stifled," Terry Stuckart said.

"I want things to keep on going the way they are and I voted for Schimel because I want the judges to be under control a little bit," Peggy Greatens said.

Voters can also hand deliver their absentee ballots at a polling place by 8 p.m. on election day.