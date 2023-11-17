Green Bay police officer who reached plea deal for misconduct resigning

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A Green Bay police officer who was facing charges of hitting a suspect with his squad car in November 2021 is resigning from the department.

Police said in a news release they completed their administrative investigation on Officer Matthew Knutson and resigned following a meeting with Chief of Police Chris Davis on Tuesday.

Police said Knutson violated the department's use of force and conduct policies related to the incident.

Knutson's last day at the department will be Dec. 31, 2023.

Police said Knutson has been on administrative leave since October last year following concerns of misconduct brought to the police department by the Brown County District Attorney's office.

Last month, Knutson avoided a jury trial after reaching a plea deal in connection to his charges. The plea deal agreement consisted of dismissing the negligent operation of a motor vehicle charge and accepting misconduct in public office.