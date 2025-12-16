Green Bay police arrest suspect with active warrant after 'large police presence'

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department has established a large police presence on the 1300 block of Western Avenue as officers attempt to arrest a 27-year-old Green Bay man with an active warrant.

The department announced the operation on Tuesday morning, advising media to stage at the corner of Western Avenue and Hudson Street.

Limited details released

Police have not released additional details about the nature of the warrant or the specific circumstances surrounding the arrest attempt.

The department said it will release more information as soon as an update becomes available.

Public asked for information

Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #25-261374.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867), submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or use the "P3 Tips" app.

The large police presence indicates the seriousness of the warrant and the precautions being taken during the arrest operation.

