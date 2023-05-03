Green Bay Police Department welcomes two new K9s

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department has welcomed two new team members.

K-9 Mattie, a two-year-old, female Belgian Malinois, and K-9 Nox, a two-year-old male German Shepard have joined the department, bringing the K-9 unit up to five dogs and handlers, one for each patrol shift.

The Green Bay Police Department said Mattie and Nox had three months of extensive training at a kennel in North Carolina that specializes in police K-9s. After arriving in Green Bay, each completed four weeks of additional training with their handlers.

The K-9s will be assigned patrol and narcotics work and will assist in tracking, searches and the apprehension of suspects.

“We are excited at the arrival of our two new police dogs, Mattie and Nox. The dogs and new handlers have been training hard and they are ready to get out on the streets to help protect and serve the citizens of Green Bay,” said Lieutenant Jena Luberda, Green Bay Police Department.

Both dogs and their training were fully funded by direct donations from the community to the GBPD K-9 program and support from the Bark 'n Blue Foundation.

“Thanks to our generous donors at Bark ‘n Blue Foundation, we’re able to continue to support the Green Bay Police Department K9 team and ensure both handlers and K9s have the resources needed to protect our community and return home safely. This team is a great asset to our community, and we’re proud to support their efforts,” said Heather Heil, President/Founder of Bark ‘n Blue Foundation.

Wisconsin Vest-A-Dog, Inc. has supplied ballistic vests that offer protection against blunt trauma for all five K-9 units.

“Since 2005, Wisconsin Vest-A-Dog, Inc. has worked towards the goal of providing a bullet proof and stab proof vest for every police dog in Wisconsin. With the generous donations of so many people, we’ve been able to support K9 units like the City of Green Bay to continue our mission to protect the dogs that protect us,” said Donna Morgan, President of Wisconsin Vest-A-Dog, Inc.

“I’d like to thank the Bark N’ Blue organization for helping make this possible and recognize their relentless efforts and commitment to our K9 unit, and other K9 units within our area. I’d also like to recognize Wisconsin Vest-A-Dog, for outfitting our new dogs with bullet proof vests so they can be as safe as the officers while on duty,” said Lieutenant Luberda.

Mattie and Nox will work alongside veteran GBPD K-9s, Puma, Pyro and Roco.