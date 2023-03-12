Boy uses birthday wish to rise money for K-9s

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — In 2019, NBC 26 introduced viewers to Brantley, a boy born with alopecia who formed an unexpected bond with a bald K-9 handler from the Green Bay Police Department.

Fast forward a few years and that one special friend has turned into five as Brandtley continues to be involved with the K9 units in the Green Bay and Ashwaubenon Police Departments.

To celebrate turning nine years old, Brantley decided to use his birthday wish to help others and set a goal of raising $5,000 for Bark'n Blue, a foundation that provides funding and resources for police K-9 units to get the best tools to maintain the highest level of public safety.

Setting up coin drops around Green Bay and Ashwaubeon to reach his goal by his birthday, Brantley raised $360.54, but he didn't want to stop after his birthday passed. With the help of his mom, a GoFundMe was created to help him get a little closer to reaching his goal.

This isn't the first time Brantley has gotten involved with the foundation.

“He is a big part of the Bark'n Blue and a big part of each K-9 unit and helps us raise money," said Ashwuabenon Public Safety K-9 handler Mack Tesky. “And he’s our bud, I know last year for his birthday some of us went and hung out with him and had the dogs.”

Courtney, Brantley’s mother said the coin drop is just one of the many fundraisers he has done in the past three years to help raise money for his K-9 friends.

“He does lemonade stands, he has gone to events, and now the coin drive for this birthday,” said Courtney.

At only nine years old Brantley doesn’t know what he wants to do for a career, but K-9s and their handlers will always have a special place in his heart.

