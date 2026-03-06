Green Bay neighbors weigh in on finalists for public schools’ superintendent

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The Green Bay Area Public Schools board is set to select its next superintendent Friday night, capping a search process that included public meetings, a community survey and candidate visits to the district.

The two finalists are Michael Hernandez and Dr. Michael E. Trimberger Jr. Each appeared at a public meeting this week to answer community questions. Dr. Trimberger Jr. spoke Thursday night, and Hernandez spoke Wednesday.

Dr. Trimberger Jr. is currently the superintendent of Random Lake Schools, which serves about 700 students. He said his top priorities, if selected as the next Green Bay superintendent, would be addressing the district's financial challenges, improving student behavior and increasing district-to-community transparency.

"My leadership is about being out there, being with the students," Dr. Trimberger Jr. said. "The next superintendent, in my estimation for this job needs to be a connector of community and schools."

Dr. Trimberger Jr. commented that his experience at Random Lake has centered on building connections between classrooms and the broader community.

"When there is no line between where the community stops and where the students are and we become that 'it takes a village to raise a child' mentality, you will feel a shift," Dr. Trimberger Jr. explained.

His stated one-year goal in the role would be to build relationships. When asked what success as a superintendent looks like, his answer was direct.

"Students that love their schools," said Dr. Trimberger Jr.

Dr. Trimberger Jr. also addressed concerns about longevity in the position.

"I have a problem: I'm a loyal guy," stated Dr. Trimberger Jr. "And, when you take that role, you don't do it lightly."

Community members who attended the public meetings shared their impressions of both candidates.

Preble High School sophomore Jaxon DeGrave said he came away with a preference after hearing both finalists speak.

"I want to see a superintendent who listens to people," DeGrave explained. "The other candidate from last night, I liked him, but it felt like tonight the one who spoke was speaking about real issues that the school is facing."

District parent Theresa Kaquatosh said she could see merit in both candidates.

"I can see both of them, you know, being a good fit for different reasons," Kaquatosh said.

For Kaquatosh, equity is a top priority in a district leader.

"I have bi-racial children, so I think equity is super important," noted Kaquatosh.

She also noted that both candidates expressed a commitment to community presence.

"They both said they would be in the community," Kaquatosh remarked.

Kaquatosh said her ultimate hope is that whoever is selected as the district's next superintendent will take a collaborative approach to the job.

"The only thing you could ask for is somebody that's going to come in and be willing to work with us, and I think both candidates said they were willing to work," Kaquatosh said.

Both finalists completed a "day in the district" this week, meeting with students, staff and community members.

Outside of the public forums, community members also submitted feedback through a survey conducted during the superintendent search. That survey gathered more than 2,000 responses, which the school board will consider as it makes its selection March 6.