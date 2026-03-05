Green Bay schools superintendent finalists meet with community

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Green Bay Area Public Schools is preparing to hire its fourth superintendent in five years, and community members are getting a direct say in who leads the district next.

Michael Hernandez, Assistant Superintendent of Appleton Area Public Schools, is one of two finalists for the position. The other is Dr. Michael E. Trimberger Jr.

Community members met with Hernandez Wednesday night, sharing their priorities and hearing his vision for the district. Neighbors will get the chance to meet with Dr. Trimberger Jr. Thursday evening.

Hernandez said Wednesday that he plans to make the superintendent role a long-term commitment.

"My hope is to be able to retire here," stated Hernandez.

He described his leadership philosophy as student-centered and said the community would see him as an active presence if he is selected.

"If I am chosen, you'll see me in the schools. You'll see me in the community. You'll see me with families," Hernandez said.

After touring several district buildings Wednesday morning, Hernandez said he came away with a positive impression.

"I saw a lot of love, and I saw a lot of pride," noted Hernandez.

Hernandez outlined three priorities he called non-negotiables: academic excellence, a sense of belonging for students and staff and collaborative problem solving. He also identified school safety and community trust as top concerns.

"The community is looking for a unifier, somebody to go out into the community and bring people together. I believe that's a strength of mine," said Hernandez.

He described his vision for success in the role in terms of student outcomes.

Hernandez said, "If a student walks across that stage, and they can say, 'This school district, this school, they knew me, they supported me and they helped open doors for me,' that's a success."

In his first year as superintendent, Hernandez said he would build relationships across the school community.

"We'll be a team, and we'll work together because I think we're more powerful that way," noted Hernandez.

Community members who attended the Wednesday meeting shared what they are looking for in the district's next leader.

Vicky Shier, a district parent who moved her family to the Green Bay Area Public School District a few years ago, said safety and inclusion are her top priorities.

"All kids are important," Shier stated.

Shier commented that she came away encouraged after hearing from Hernandez.

"I'm excited for some stability, a new person, and I liked what I heard tonight," said Shier, who also plans to attend Thursday's meeting with Dr. Trimberger Jr.

Mark Demuth, a curriculum coordinator of fine arts for the district, said Hernandez's familiarity with the region stood out to him.

"He's coming into a lot of what could be some of our issues," said Demuth. "He's coming into it eyes wide open because he's literally the next-door neighbor."

Demuth mentioned that he wants the next superintendent to be an engaged community member with a clear vision.

District educator Lindsay Tippins echoed that sentiment.

"Someone who's really ready to get their hands involved," is a quality Tippins said she'd desire in the next leader.

Community member Karie Green said she wants the next superintendent to be more than a leader:

"I want this leader to be someone that children look at and say, 'I see myself in that person, and I could be that someday,'" Green said.

Community members will have the opportunity to meet with the other finalist, Dr. Trimberger Jr., Thursday at 5 p.m. in the second-floor library of West High School. The district's school board is scheduled to announce its superintendent selection March 11.