Green Bay Metro Firefighter injured, family displaced after house fire

Video shows the scene outside of a house that caught fire Wednesday afternoon.



A family with young children is displaced and a firefighter was injured, officials said. A dog was rescued and a cat died.

The cause for the fire is not known at this time. Restoration crews said it could take six to eight months to fully recover.

A family, in which neighbors say include three young children, is without a home tonight after a fire broke out in the Perkins Park neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Green Bay Metro Fire officials said a firefighter was injured and rushed to hospital after battling the fire. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Fire officials tell NBC26 that they received a call from bystanders a little after 4:30 p.m. and arrived to the house, located on N Locust St., shortly after.

Neighbors said that the family was not home at the time of the fire.

Once everything was under control, Green Bay Fire stated that one dog was rescued and taken to an animal hospital in Appleton. A cat inside the house died.

One neighbor said he counted about five to six fire engines, two to three ambulances and many more police vehicles. He said the street was blocked off for some time into the evening hours.

A worker from Midwest Restoration said that it could take about six to eight months before a full return.

The most important thing, restoration crews said, is finding a place for the family and helping to provide the family with meals and gifts ahead of the holiday season.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will provide updates as they are released.