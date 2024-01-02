Green Bay Metro Fire Department: Seven residential fires during holiday season

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Every year, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department hangs holiday wreaths for fire awareness for its holiday wreath program.

Every time there's a fire during the holiday season, a green bulb on their wreaths turn red.

Firefighters said there were seven residential fires from Nov. 26-Jan. 1 this season. That is up from four last year.

Firefighters said adding fire safety to your New Year's resolutions is something everyone can do. Here are some fire safety tips from the fire department:



Have working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors

Plan and practice an escape plan with children and pets

Keep matches and lighters out of reach from children; use child safety locks on cabinets

Keep space heaters at least three feet away from flammable objects

Stay in the kitchen while cooking; use a timer as a reminder

If you have a small grease fire, smother the flames by putting a lid over the pan and turn off the burner. If you don't feel safe, get out and call 9-1-1.

The fire department said cooking appliances are the leading cause of home fires in the U.S., and are most common for fire-related injuries.