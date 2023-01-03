Green Bay Metro Fire Department: Wreath program ends with four red bulbs

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Metro Fire Department concluded its 2022 Holiday Wreath Program with a total of four red bulbs.

The program ran from Nov 24, 2022, through Jan 1, 2023, with red bulbs representing a residential fire the fire department responded to.

With the new year, the fire department would like to remind everyone that adding fire safety to your New Year's resolutions is something that everyone can do.

They offer some fire safety tips to remember and practice throughout the year.

Make sure you have a working smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detectors within the home

Plan and practice an escape plan with everyone in the home, including children and pets

Keep matches and lighters up high, out of reach of children. Use child safety locks on cabinets

Keep space heaters at least three feet away from anything that can burn and turn them off when you leave the room or go to bed



Cooking appliances, most commonly a stove or range, are the leading cause of home fires in the US.

Not surprisingly, they also rank number one for fire-related injuries in the home. Almost all cooking fires can be prevented if you follow some simple safety measures.