Green Bay Metro Fire begins search for new chief

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Metro Fire Departments is looking for its next fire chief after Chief Matthew Knott recently stepped down.

The department said in a news release they will soon begin a nationwide search for Chief Matthew Knott's replacement. Meanwhile, Assistant Chief of Operations, Ray Fuiten, and Assistant Chief of Training, EMS, and Support Services, Eric Jeltema, were appointed to serve as co-chiefs during the interim.

“I am confident the citizens of Green Bay, Allouez, and Bellevue will be well served by Chiefs Fuiten and Jeltema,” stated Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich. “We are fortunate to have their strong and consistent leadership within our Fire Department.”

According to the City of Green Bay, the process to select the new Chief is expected to take 4 to 6 months.

“Given the demonstrated results of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, and its reputation as a leader in Fire and EMS services, we expect a large group of candidates from both inside and outside of the organization,” said PFC President Rod Goldhahn.