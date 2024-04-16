Green Bay mayor's chief of staff running for seat in Wisconsin Legislature

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich's chief of staff is running for a seat in the State Legislature.

Amaad Rivera-Wagner announced Monday he's running for Wisconsin's 90th Assembly District.

“I am thrilled to announce that I will be running for State Assembly to represent Green Bay, the city that I love,” Rivera-Wagner said in a news release. “This community has given a person like me, who grew up with so little, so much; From purchasing my first home with my incredible husband, to an amazing career that helps improve people's lives, fantastic amenities like Bay Beach and the Wildlife Sanctuary, to neighbors who truly care about one another, especially in our toughest times. It would be an honor of a life-time to serve the residents of Green Bay in the State Legislature. I’m running to steer us away from the chaos and conspiracy theories that have seeped down from the state house and bring a clear focus to what truly matters: building a brighter future for our families, small businesses, and our neighbors.”

The 90th District seat is currently held by Representative Kristina Shelton, a Democrat. Shelton announced in February she's stepping down from her position.

Both Shelton and Genrich said they are endorsing Rivera-Wagner's campaign.

“Amaad is deeply passionate about serving the residents of Green Bay,” Shelton said in the release. “I am proud to support him for the 90th Assembly district. He brings a wealth of experience, from his career in government to serving on local boards and initiatives. But what makes Amaad a good fit for this role, is how takes his love for this city and community and turns it into actions that help everyday people.”

“Amaad has accomplished so much for the City of Green Bay as my Chief of Staff - I can’t wait to see what he’ll do for our community in the state Assembly,” Genrich said in the release. “At the state level, we need City representation that understands and appreciates what we’re working to achieve for our residents, and there isn’t a better person for this role than Amaad, which is why I’m offering my enthusiastic support for his candidacy!”

Rivera-Wagner's campaign said he manages the $5 million JBS project that is developing a new neighborhood on the city's east side. He is also the co-chair of the Diversity and Inclusion task force for the Greater Green Bay Chamber.

Rivera-Wagner lives in Green Bay's Astor neighborhood with his husband and two dogs.