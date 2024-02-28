Democratic Rep. Kristina Shelton stepping down after two terms

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — State Representative Kristina Shelton announced Wednesday that she will not be seeking a third term this fall.

Shelton, a Democrat, represents Wisconsin's 90th District in the State Assembly. The 90th Assembly District covers most of the city of Green Bay.

Shelton was first elected to the lower chamber in 2020 and was reelected to a second term in 2022.

Shelton said she's been an advocate for public education, economic justice, racial justice, and reproductive rights.

Shelton formerly served on the Board of Education with Green Bay Area Public School District.