Democratic Rep. Kristina Shelton stepping down after two terms

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — State Representative Kristina Shelton announced Wednesday that she will not be seeking a third term this fall.
Shelton, a Democrat, represents Wisconsin's 90th District in the State Assembly. The 90th Assembly District covers most of the city of Green Bay.
Shelton was first elected to the lower chamber in 2020 and was reelected to a second term in 2022.
Shelton said she's been an advocate for public education, economic justice, racial justice, and reproductive rights.
Shelton formerly served on the Board of Education with Green Bay Area Public School District.
"After much consideration and heartfelt reflection, I am announcing today that I will not be seeking a third term as the State Representative to the 90th Assembly District. This decision has been a difficult one, as it has been an immense privilege to represent the incredible people of Green Bay. My decision to not seek re-election is rooted in my desire to prioritize and devote more time to my family and my professional goals outside of the State Assembly.
To everyone who has supported me in this role - the people of the 90th, my Democratic colleagues, my incredible staff, my family, and countless community organizers and advocates - I am continually inspired by each of you and look forward to the work ahead as we continue to advance policies and action in pursuit of common good.
I am deeply thankful for the opportunities to make a positive impact in our community and look forward to continuing to serve the 90th for the remainder of the term. The people of the 90th elected me to be their representative, entrusting me to be their voice in the Capitol. I will forever be grateful and proud to have the unwavering support of such an incredible community. Thank you, Green Bay!”