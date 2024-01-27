Green Bay man in custody for suspected hotel sexual assault of three girls

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Green Bay police say an 18-year-old Green Bay man is in custody for being suspected of sexually assaulting three girls on separate occasions at the same hotel.



Police say the man was taken into custody just after 3 p.m. Friday. Charges will be made to the Brown County district attorney's office.

Green Bay police say they were notified of the first incident involving a 10-year-old girl on Jan. 20.

They say while they were at the scene, a 13-year-old girl told them she was touched inappropriately in the hallway outside of her room.

Police then say they were sent back to the same hotel Thursday for another 13-year-old girl who was also touched inappropriately. This time in an elevator.

All three incidents are believed to have occurred between 7:15-8 p.m. each night.

Police say they were able to find the suspect and take him into custody Friday, just after 3 p.m.

"When we see, especially a pattern with this incident that has multiple offenses," Green Bay Police Department investigative division captain, Jeff Brester, said. "We get our detectives on it right away to try to stop the behavior number one and then of course to identify and and hold the offenders accountable."

I spoke with Captain Brester about the investigation process including if there's a different approach in sexual assault cases involving children.

"Police officers, and a lot of us have children of our own so it is a little bit more near and dear to the heart to try to find out who did this to you," Brester said. "The techniques we use are different obviously talking to a child versus an adult. The things we can ask, how we explain things, how they can explain it to us are a little bit different, but the elements are the same."

Captain Brester said those elements include speaking with witnesses, searching for suspects, reviewing surveillance cameras, and overall interviewing as many people as they can.

As for the 18-year-old man in custody, police say charges will be made to the Brown County district attorney's office.

Police say if you or someone you know have experienced assault of any kind to call them.

If you first go to family services, police say they'll be working with them closely to help investigate.