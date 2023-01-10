Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodGreen Bay

Actions

Green Bay man charged with homicide in Smith Street shooting

police lights.jpg
AP
Partial graphic of a police cruiser with lights
police lights.jpg
Posted at 3:43 PM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 16:43:43-05

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A Green Bay man who was injured in a shooting on Smith Street back in December has been charged in a homicide investigation.

Jesse Dahl, 23, of Green Bay was jailed on a probation violation following the east side shooting that resulted in a homicide, killing a 42-year-old Green Bay man.

Dahl suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was jailed following his release from the hospital.

The Brown County DA's Office charged Dahl on Jan. 10 with first-degree intentional homicide as a Party to a Crime, repeater; possession of a firearm by a felon, repeater; and use of a dangerous weapon.

Further details into the investigation of this case have not been released.

Those with information related to this case are encouraged to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200 and reference case No. 22-269371. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867), submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet Tyler Job and Lindsey Stenger: NBC 26 reporters for Green Bay!

Tyler_Job.jpg

Tyler Job

3:12 PM, Jun 07, 2022
Lindsey Stenger Web Photo adjusted 2.png

Lindsey Stenger

1:26 PM, Sep 06, 2022
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!