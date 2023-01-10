Green Bay man charged with homicide in Smith Street shooting

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A Green Bay man who was injured in a shooting on Smith Street back in December has been charged in a homicide investigation.

Jesse Dahl, 23, of Green Bay was jailed on a probation violation following the east side shooting that resulted in a homicide, killing a 42-year-old Green Bay man.

Dahl suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was jailed following his release from the hospital.

The Brown County DA's Office charged Dahl on Jan. 10 with first-degree intentional homicide as a Party to a Crime, repeater; possession of a firearm by a felon, repeater; and use of a dangerous weapon.

Further details into the investigation of this case have not been released.

Those with information related to this case are encouraged to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200 and reference case No. 22-269371. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867), submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.