Green Bay Police seeking witnesses in Smith Street shooting; three men injured

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed or know of events leading up to an overnight shooting on the city’s east side to contact police immediately.

Officers were sent to a report of shots fired shortly after midnight in an alley on the 1400 block of Smith Street.

Three men were injured. A 42-year-old Green Bay man received life-threatening injuries. Police said the shooting resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to a 23-year-old Green Bay man and a 41-year-old Peoria, Illinois man.

The investigation is ongoing. Police don't believe that this was a random incident. No further details will be released at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #22-269371. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.