Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Green Bay Police seeking witnesses in Smith Street shooting; three men injured

Philadelphia Police
Matt Rourke/AP
Shown are the lights of a police vehicle. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia Police
Posted at 10:41 AM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 11:42:25-05

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed or know of events leading up to an overnight shooting on the city’s east side to contact police immediately.

Officers were sent to a report of shots fired shortly after midnight in an alley on the 1400 block of Smith Street.

Three men were injured. A 42-year-old Green Bay man received life-threatening injuries. Police said the shooting resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to a 23-year-old Green Bay man and a 41-year-old Peoria, Illinois man.

The investigation is ongoing. Police don't believe that this was a random incident. No further details will be released at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #22-269371. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!