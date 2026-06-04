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Green Bay man charged in home invasion, stabbing of woman

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Green Bay Police Department
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GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A 29-year-old man has been charged with allegedly breaking into a woman’s home and stabbing her in the chest in Green Bay.

Justin Thomas Bacon was charged Thursday with attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a repeater and armed burglary as a repeater.

According to a criminal complaint, Bacon allegedly entered the woman’s home without consent while armed with a knife and attacked her, repeatedly saying she “beat her kids” and that she was “going to die.”

The woman’s 12-year-old son struck Bacon twice with a stick to defend his mother, and another witness also intervened.

The victim told investigators she did not personally know Bacon but knew of him through a witness who had been outside the home, according to the complaint.

Police were called to the 900 block of North Clay Street around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, where they found the 39-year-old woman with a stab wound to the chest. Officers provided first aid before she was taken to a hospital. Police said her injuries were serious.

Bacon is being held at the Brown County Jail on a $750,000 cash bond, jail records show.

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